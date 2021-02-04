Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office

ROOSEVELT CO. - Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick is reporting he has been contacted by several people who have received messages purportedly from law enforcement, advising them to “lockdown.”

Sheriff Frederick says the messages are not from the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, and that there is no incident currently in the county that would require any school or other facility to lockdown.

“My office will investigate the matter but be assured there is currently no cause for alarm,” Sheriff Frederick says.

