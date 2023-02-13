Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, with up to 8 inches possible in the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Pacific cold front will bring periods of accumulating snow this evening through early Tuesday. Then a stronger cold front moves north to south on Tuesday, bringing another round of accumulating snow, along with gusty northerly winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&