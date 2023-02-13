GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the last 9-years, the United Way of Cascade County (UWCC) and the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS) have teamed up for the 'Read 2 Me' Challenge.
"Every year we give a book to every single second grader in GFPS, somewhere around like 850 books," said Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for UWCC.
The 'Read 2 Me' Challenge is helping create life long lovers of reading and to kick off the challenge, UWCC had 20 volunteers go into classrooms around the district and read to second graders.
"We read a polar bear vs. grizzly bear book," said Isabella, a 2nd grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, "I mostly read for like... 45 hours... because I'm really into books."
The 'Read 2 Me' Challenge is simple, for the next 2-weeks, every 20 minutes a 2nd grader in the district spends reading, they get entered into a drawing/contest for a chance to win gift cards to buy more books.
"This initiative started because we know that if kids aren't reading at grade level by the end of grade 3, that they are 5x more likely to drop out. Essentially, after 3rd grade, students need to read to learn, instead of learn to read," said Skornogoski.
"Why reading is important is because you can get smarter and you need to know this stuff for 3rd grade and because if you don't know these things, you won't really be able to get all the learning and you'll just make your brain smooshy and you won't know how to read and you just won't be good in 3rd grade when we read a lot," said Isabella.
Skornogoski says every year the kids read more and more during the 2-week challenge.
Stats from previous years:
- 2022 - 80,490 minutes
- 2021 - 52,000 minutes
- *UWCC didn't recruit volunteers to go to classrooms this year due to COVID-19*
- 2020 - 78,555 minutes
- 2019 - 67,132 minutes
- 2018 - 62,240 minutes
- 2017 - 62,660 minutes
For Isabella, her favorite type of books to read are nonfiction books about animals and her goal is to read the most out of her class.
"If you win the reading challenge, what book are you going to buy at barns and noble?," Non Stop Local reporter, Joee Taylor, asked.
"I'm going to try and buy a crocodile book," said Isabella.
To learn more about the benefits of reading, click here.
To Isabella, and every other 2nd grader in the district, we wish you good luck and hope you get stuck in a book!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.