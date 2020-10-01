GREAT FALLS - Several Montanans are reporting they have stopped receiving unemployment checks and are not sure what is taking so long for them to receive their money.
For those who are expecting unemployment checks, the first thing you need to do is check your information on the Montanaworks.gov website.
From there, you can check your eligibility and check for any pending information.
If you were receiving checks from the lost wages assistance grant, the money from that grant has been completely spent, meaning no more 400$ LWA checks will be received.
For those who have been receiving the extra 600$ from the CARES act, those checks were set to stop at the end of July.
For standard unemployment you can only receive benefits for a maximum of 28 weeks, however, this number can change in times of high unemployment.
The pandemic emergency compensation fund is available and can provide an additional 13 weeks to people who have exhausted their previous claims.
It has been roughly 30 weeks since the stay at home order was issued for Montana.
So depending on when you filed for unemployment you may still be eligible to receive your money.