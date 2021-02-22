Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Less than a half inch at lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations at lower elevations is expected to be less than a half inch, because some of the precipitation will fall as rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph occurring. * WHERE...Judith Basin, Cascade, Chouteau and Fergus. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish a bit late this afternoon, however another period of strong winds is expected again tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&