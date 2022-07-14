DENTON, Mont. - Last December, the West Wind fires ripped through the small town of Denton, Montana; destroying homes, businesses, thousands of acres of land, and even an access bridge to the community.
The Wolf Creek Bridge is the only western access into the town and it was destroyed 7 months ago but after some fast tracking by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), it's back and better than ever.
"You know, it shows how far we've come in really such a short period of time in the recovery from this fire," said Joel Barber, mayor of Denton.
MDT and others fast tracked the process to get the bridge up and running.
While it typically can take 2 or more years to rebuild a bridge, crews were able to come up with a plan just days after the fire.
"There's a lot of grain and agricultural product that comes through this country and this is a vital lifeline to them. So it was an essential piece of the puzzle to get back in place," said Kyle Dubbs, engineering project manager for MDT.
"We're coming right up on harvest time and you know just being able to move in and out of town is definitely a big thing," said Barber.
According to MDT, this bridge is superior to the old bridge as it's fireproof and has a life span of over 100 years to help serve travelers for generations to come.
Rebuilding the bridge is just the first step of many taken towards rebuilding the town.
"The rebuilding is definitely underway and this bridge is a testament to that on you know, just one more piece so we can put this fire behind us finally," said Barber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.