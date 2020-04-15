Rec Center camps remain open for the summer

GREAT FALLS- With summer right around the corner it looks like there might be some hope for kids to go out and enjoy summer camp!
Starting April 21st, the Rec Center will open up their registration for all summer camps.
Erica McNamee, the supervisor of the Community Rec Center, says until they’re notified by the City Manager to shut things down, their camps will still be open to the public.
In the meantime, she hopes nothing changes because she realizes how important it is for these kids to get out and be active.
McNamee says, “I think it’s very important for them to not be cooped up all the time, to go on great adventures every single day and to get to interact with their peers.”
The camps range from weekly trips to crafting and will be open for any child between kindergarten and 8th grade.
She says if any changes are made by the City Manager, they’ll be sure to comply to make sure all their workers and kids are safe.