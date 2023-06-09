GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The School Board Election and the Library Levy Election were major elections out of Great Falls in the last two months and for Sandra Merchant, things have been extremely busy as the process for elections starts months before you cast your vote.
"Each election is different, has a different district, has different precincts, and the numbers of candidates and things like that. So we have to adjust at each election for what we're going to do," said Merchant, the Cascade County Clerk and Recorder/Elections Administrator.
From updating the voter registry, to printing labels, stuffing envelops, and scanning and checking signatures; a lot of work goes into putting on an election.
"Well, it does get very busy and even with this last election where there wasn't a folding problem or anything like that, there were people coming in all the time. Phones are ringing all the time. Sometimes we don't always get a call when it comes in because we're at the counter and it could be all of us at the counter or some of us at the counter, some of us on the phone. And so we do the best we can to keep up with it. But it does get busy," said Merchant.
Merchant says she couldn't do any of this without her dedicated staff.
"They work hard and they are committed to having a fair election and having it done well," said Merchant.
You can watch the full interview below:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.