LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Starting mid-March, reconstruction will begin on the Wolf Creek Bridge.
The Wolf Creek Bridge was destroyed along with many other structures in the West Wind Fire in December of 2021.
In partnership with Frontier West, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced the start of the Denton Bridge Reconstruction project.
The MDT Bridge Bureau began developing replacement plans just days after the fire, and the MDT Lewiston Division maintenance crews have worked with Wickens Construction to properly dispose and clean up nearby bridge and railroad trestle debris left behind by the fire.
Weeks after the fire, field activities and initial designs were conducted to prepare the site for construction.
“Our hearts go out to the community of Denton and everyone impacted by this devastating fire,” said Kyle Dubbs, MDT Engineering Project Manager. “MDT is working as quickly as possible to restore access over the bridge and do our part to help with rebuilding the community.”
“Folks from across several MDT divisions have jumped in to get this project to construction in a very short period of time,” Dubbs explained. “The preliminary work is wrapping up, and we are ready to rebuild a bridge.”
While work is being done, traffic will continue to use the onsite detour and drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time until the work is completed.
Work is anticipated to be finished by the end of June.
You can find updates on the Denton Bridge Reconstruction project on the project web page here or by emailing Kristine Fife at kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.