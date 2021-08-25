GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana ExpoPark says the 2021 Montana State Fair was a record-breaking year.
Fair revenues exceeded $1,882,000, with The Mighty Thomas Carnival grossing $872,254.
The most visited day of the fair was Saturday, July 31, with the ExpoPark reporting 13,574 fair-goers.
Total paid guests at the 2021 Montana State Fair were 80,042, and the total fair gate admission revenue was $421,800 according to the ExpoPark.
Food Concessionaires grossed $872,371 and were reported to have had a 20% increase in sales over the 2019 Montana State Fair.
Attendance for the 4-night PRCA Big Sky Rodeo event was 8,065 and a full house was reported each night. Pepsi Night brought together2,242 rodeo fans for the final night of action-packed rodeo.
Several shows were featured at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena, producing more than $535,000 for the Montana State Fair.
The 2022 Montana State Fair is slated to open on Friday, July 29 at noon and end Saturday, Aug. 6 at midnight.
