WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, Mont. - The Red Ants Pants Music Festival started in 2011 and has helped provide over $110,000 dollars to the Red Ants Pants Foundation.
The foundation supports women leadership, working family farms & ranches and rural Montana.
And whether you like country, folk, or a little soul music - there is something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.
The proceeds from the festival are supporting community grants and they help run the Red Ants Pants Foundation's timber skills workshops and girls leadership programs.
This year, fires around central Montana have caused smoke around the area, but that isn't stopping the festival from happening.
Organizers say they are aware and are implementing extra safety precautions.
"We do have our rural fire captain here on site. We also have an increase in fire extinguishers. We have the ability to have water on our four wheelers that are roaming the campground and site. And again we are just reminding everyone of safety first," Kathy Weber-Bates, communications director for the festival said
In 2018, this festival was named Montana’s event of the year and typically hosts nearly 16,000 people.
But due to COVID-19, they did put a cap on attendance, and sold out.
This festival is 100% homegrown and wouldn't be possible without the help of 250 volunteers, most who are local to the White Sulfur Springs area.