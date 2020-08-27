HELENA- At least four people have died as hurricane Laura carves a path of devastation across eastern Texas and western Louisiana -- leaving hundreds of thousands without power.
While it might be miles away, you can still help those in need.
The Red Cross loves the generosity of Montanans. But because of COVID-19, they can’t accept food, clothes, or other physical donations.
“The best way to help is by making a financial donation," said Diane Wright, Montana Executive Director at Red Cross.
A few dollars can go a long way helping provide shelter, meals, relief supplies and more.
“Montanans are very generous… I see first-hand every single day compassion turned to action," said Wright.
Or if like many others, you're running short on cash during the pandemic, you can help by donating blood.
“Many blood drives were cancelled in Texas and Louisiana," said Wright.
Wright says one blood donation can save up to 3 lives.
She has been with the red cross a little over 10 years and says while Hurricane Laura has been downgraded to a tropical storm... The devastation is far from over.
“This is just the beginning of hurricane season. We expect many more large storms to probably impact our fellow Americans," said Wright.
As of last night, the Red Cross was helping shelter 100,000 people from the storm and they expect more as up to 18 inches of heavy rain is set to drench Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas all the way through tomorrow and into the weekend.
To donate, you can visit their website, and choose the 'Laura' option or text the word LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.