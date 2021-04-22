GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Red Cross is clarifying that there is no waiting period required after getting a COVID-19 vaccine that is currently authorized in the U.S.
So long as you are symptom-free, feeling well and can give the vaccine manufacturer’s name, you can donate blood with the Red Cross.
In addition, the Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma for COVID-19 antibodies, however, they are not testing to diagnose illness.
“The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms,” the Red Cross wrote in a release. “Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Red Cross added that plasma from routine blood and platelet donations that test positive for high levels of antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to meet potential future needs of COVID-19 patients.
If you would like to donate, there are some upcoming donation opportunities in May:
GARFIELD
Jordan
5/5/2021: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, VFW HALL, Main Street
MUSSELSHELL
Roundup
5/4/2021: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Musselshell County Ambulance Station, 704 1st St. E.
BLAINE
Chinook
5/11/2021: Noon - 6:00 pm, Wallner Hall, 330 Ohio
Harlem
5/13/2021: 1:15 pm - 6:15 pm, Harlem High School, Harlem High School, 610 1st Ave. S.E.
CASCADE
Cascade
5/3/2021: 1 pm - 6 pm, Cascade Community/Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St.
Great Falls
5/3/2021: 12:30 pm - 6:30 pm, Elks Lodge Great Falls, 500 1st Ave. S.
5/4/2021: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm, Give a Pint Get a Pint, Civic Center, 2 Park Drive S.
CHOUTEAU
Big Sandy
5/6/2021: 12:45 pm - 6:00 pm, Jerry Martin Memorial Hall, 166 Johannes Ave.
HILL
Havre
5/10/2021: 11:30 am - 5:30 pm, St. Jude Parish Center, 440 7th Ave.
5/11/2021: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm, St. Jude Parish Center, 440 7th Ave.
5/13/2021: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm, Havre Holiday Village Mall, 1753 U.S. Highway 2 W.