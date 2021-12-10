GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following fires that have destroyed homes in our area, an event Saturday will be helping impacted families with advice on how to navigate the insurance process.
The American Red Cross of Montana says on Saturday, Dec. 11, a resource center will be set up from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Multi-Agency Resource Center at Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls.
In addition, a multi-agency resource center is set up by the Montana Red Cross and Cascade County Community Organizations Active in Disaster to help families with a one-stop resource Saturday as well.
The resource will connect families with organizations that can help with immediate needs as well as long-term recovery.
Services available include mental health support, housing assistance, financial assistance and help with insurance.
It will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Fine Arts Building in the ExpoPark.
For more information or if your organization would like to take part, you can call Shellie Creveling at 406-468-8875.