GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An accidental fire can ignite and spread uncontrollably in seconds and endanger anyone in your home.

The American Red Cross is encouraging everyone to take advantage of a free virtual home fire safety education course because on average you only have 2 minutes to get out of your home safely during a fire.

So, being prepared could be the difference between life and death.

"Imagine if you were upstairs in a two-story house, and your smoke alarms, hopefully you have smoke alarms, went off. Can you escape from upstairs if your stairwell is engulfed in flames," said Diane Wright, the executive director for the Montana Red Cross.

For years the Red Cross has been offering this education and since the pandemic hit, it's gone virtual.

"When you're faced with an emergency, things are going to be very chaotic. It's just like muscle memory, if you have a plan and you practice it, when something does happen your mind will automatically put into place what you have practiced," said Wright.

The training will help you develop fire safety strategies that are personalized to your home.

"We know and recognize that everyone's home is different. You may have a one-story home; you may have a 3-story home. So, every situation is unique depending on how many people live in the household," said Wright.

In the first 3 months of 2021, the Red Cross has responded to 86 house fires in Montana and has helped 226 people. That is a 25% increase from this time in 2020.

"You never know when something like this could happen. We've helped people all across MT after they've experienced an apartment fire or a home fire and they continually say to us 'I never thought it would happen to me'," said Wright.

To sign up for your free home fire safety training, click here or call 800-272-6668.

"Fires can happen to anyone... it could happen to anyone and all it takes is 15 minutes to help prevent one," said Wright.