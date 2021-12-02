Red Cross steps up to help families after Gibson Flats fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- After a disastrous morning Great Falls residents are still finding ways to recover from the Gibson Flats fire.
On the day of the fire, more than 60 people were displaced and checked in at Great Falls Central Catholic.
Red Cross has added at least five more families to that list.
With at least 11 houses burned down, people have turned to family and friends for shelter but Red Cross is stepping up to provide additional services that are much needed during this time.
“Doing disaster mental health services. We can connect those families with trained counselors to help them. We are helping replace things like eyeglasses and medications that were left behind and we're just, we're there to listen and to support,” said Communications Director Matt Ochsner.
There was no request for shelter the night of the fire, but Red Cross says they are prepared to shelter if needed.
If you need any assistance, you're asked to call 1-800-272-6668.