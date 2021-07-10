GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While modern tech like GPS devices makes travelling easier, a local festival showed crowds how a couple of well-known explorers got by over 200 hundred years ago using more primitive tools.
From single shot rifles to skinning techniques, the 31st Lewis and Clark Festival shined a light on how both explorers pushed on in 1805, despite a few challenges from mother nature.
Actors in costume brought history to life, putting themselves in other’s shoes as they described stories from Lewis and Clark’s trek through what would become part of the Electric City roughly 80 years later.
“It’s empowering I guess in a way,” said Reenactor & Honor Guard Member Norman Anderson, who portrayed Lewis’ near run-in with a wild grizzly while out on foot . “It’s actually made me a lot more comfortable to be in front of people.”
For both historical figures, travelling on land in an 18 mile portage became necessary after they found five waterfalls in the area during their expedition. As a result, skills like hunting, pelt making and setting up camp essential for survival.
“They were using compasses and sextants and just really primitive equipment compared with what we have today,” said Lewis & Clark Foundation Director Elizabeth Moore.
It took the crew 31 days to make that detour, but Moore tells us they would’ve taken months or even years if it weren’t for help from the Shoshone tribe.
“Once they dropped off the canoes, and found out that they were going to have to go over the Rocky Mountains, they figured out pretty quickly that they needed some way to do that,” she said. “Sacagawaea’s brother happened to be the chief of the Shoshone Tribe… He was extremely helpful with the (traded) horses and showing them where to go, and how to get over the [Rocky] mountains.”
To honor their part in history, dancers and drummers from the Blackfeet Tribe came together, setting up three tipi by hand before performing a colorful highlight of music and dance.
By having folks interact with reenactments from history, Moore says these live demonstrations offer a better educational experience than textbooks. “Once you can actually see somebody performing the act instead of just reading about it, it has much more impact,” she said.
As the event wraps up, Lewis and Clark’s stories live on in the Interpretive Center, ready to inspire exploration in anyone who comes their way.