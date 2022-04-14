Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
GLASGOW – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks honored the service of its Region 6 Hunter and Bowhunter Education volunteer instructors at the annual workshop, which was held on Saturday, April 2 in Havre and Sunday, April 3 in Wolf Point. This was the first in-person instructor workshop since 2019, as they last two were cancelled due to the pandemic.
The workshop has been an annual event that invites all the volunteer instructors across the region for a day filled with visiting, updates to the program, demonstrations of new equipment and ideas, and most importantly, honoring years of service.
All service award recipients receive a plaque, with other milestones receiving special awards. Receiving awards at this year’s workshop were numerous instructors with service ranging from 5 to 55 years (please see the list below).
Highlighting this year’s awards were Mischelle Fisher of Chinook and Mark Sullivan of Fort Peck, receiving their 30-year award for hunter education, and John Demarais of Malta with 30 years of bowhunter education. Lastly, Howard Pippen of Saco, who has been a hunter education instructor for 55 years, received a special plaque and shirt.
“As evidenced by the decades of service our instructors give to our programs, there’s an incredible amount of dedication and commitment out there in our communities,” said FWP Region 6 Information and Education Program Manager Marc Kloker.
“These volunteers play a key role in shaping future Montana hunters by providing training in safety, ethics, conservation, and the proper use of firearms and archery equipment. Mischelle Fisher, Mark Sullivan, John Demarais, Howard Pippen, and others like them, have worked tirelessly over many years to pass the state’s rich hunting heritage on to the next generations. Please be sure to thank your local hunter and bowhunter education instructors when you see them.”
FWP is thankful to have hundreds of qualified instructors across the state, and always welcomes new additions. For information on becoming a Hunter, Bowhunter, or Trapper Education instructor in Region 6, please contact Marc Kloker at 406-228-3704, or go to the website at fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/instructors/ to learn more and apply.
2022 Region 6 Hunter and Bowhunter Education Award List
5 Year Hunter Ed
- Jerry Davenport, Opheim
- Charles Evans, Havre
- Russell Gregoire, Havre
- Steven Harada, Wolf Point
- Jason Hellie, Whitewater
- Scott Hemmer, Havre
5 Year Bowhunter Ed
- Tim Hagen, Havre
10 Year Hunter Ed
- Rick Harman, Havre
- David Rummel, Malta
30 Year Bowhunter Ed
- John Demarais, Malta
30 Year Hunter Ed
- Mischelle Fisher, Chinook
- Mark Sullivan, Fort Peck
55 Year Hunter Ed
- Howard Pippin, Saco
