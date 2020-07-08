GREAT FALLS- The 25th Annual Montana Shrine Golf Tournament is coming up in September, and registration is open.
According to the registration form, the format is a Four-Person Scramble, Men, Ladies or Mixed and the entry fee per team is $300, with only 26 teams allowed to register.
Players can send their registration via fax to 406-453-9452, via email to jhayes166@gmail.com or via mail to 1108 Central Avenue, Great Falls, Montana 59401.
You can drop off the check to Shrine Golf at 1108 Central Avenue, Great Falls, Montana 59401.
More information can be found on the registration form here.
If you have any questions, you can call John Hayes at 406-590-5646 or Mandy Brumwell at 406-868-9315.