GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 42nd Annual Ice Breaker will be held Sunday, April 24, and participants have until April 17 to be included in the drawing for early application.
The early drawing will be for two prizes: Two bicycles, donated by Pepsi, valued at $200 each; and two three-month memberships from the PEAK Health and Wellness Center, $189 value for each according to Park and Recreation.
Registration opened on March 14 and will be available Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Park and Recreation office at 1700 River Drive North.
You can register online here, and pick up registration forms at Universal Athletic Stores and Scheels Stores throughout the State.
Entry fees are $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, $64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); each additional youth in the same household is $12.
Participants will receive a 2022 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a unique finisher medal and lunch after the race.
On April 16, Scheels at the Holiday Village Mall will host a special registration from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Beginning April 18, those looking to participate will have to pay a $2 late fee.
Registration will move to the Civic Center Convention Center on April 23 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm , and on April 24, race day, at the Convention Center from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
The following is more information on the Race Day schedule and awards for the race:
On race day, the schedule will include the following:
- 12:40 p.m. Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center *
- 1:00 p.m. 5-mile run
- 1:40 p.m. Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center *
- 2:00 p.m. 3-mile race
- 2:40 p.m. Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center *
- 3:00 p.m. 1-mile race
- 4:00 p.m. Awards Ceremony
- * Stretching and Aerobics provided by PEAK Health and Wellness Center
- Lunch starts at 1:30 p.m.
Awards for the 5-Mile Race:
- First Place Male $1,500 Female $1,500
- Second Place Male $ 750 Female $ 750
- Third Place Male $ 500 Female $ 500
- 4th – 10th Place Male Gift Certificates Female
- Masters 1st Male $ 200 Female $ 200
- Masters 2nd Male $ 100 Female $ 100
Awards for the 3-Mile Race
Overall male and female winners receive $100 cash. Overall male and female places 2 through 10 will receive gift certificates.
Male and female age group division winners will receive a special Ice Breaker Medal in the five and three mile races; 1st and 2nd places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.