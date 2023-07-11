GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While it might feel far away, school is right around the corner.
Great Falls Public Schools start on August 30, 2023.
So, the United Way of Cascade County is encouraging parents to register and attend the second annual 'Back 2 School Blast'.
The 'Back 2 School Blast' is an event that is getting students and parents prepped for the upcoming school year.
"The event has essentially everything kids need in order to get ready for school. So we'll have free food, free haircuts, free health screenings, we have some free sports physicals," said Kim Skornogoski, the marketing director for the United Way of Cascade County.
The UWCC noticed several non-profits doing back to school rallies to help families in need; so they decided to team up with them and together they host one giant event for the entire county of Cascade.
This year, they're hoping to hand out about 1,000 backpacks.
The UWCC says the need for events like this is huge, even just in Great Falls.
"So, in our community, around half of the students are on free and reduced lunch. So, there is also have around 450 students who were homeless at some point last year. So, there is a real need in our community and of course we want to make sure that every kid start school ready to succeed," said Skornogoski.
The 'Back 2 School Blast' is August 18 at the Great Falls Civic Center.
If you pre-register for the event, it is from 11:00am-4:00pm.
If you show up the day of, you can still participate, but it will be from 12:00pm-4:00pm.
Registering for the event ensures your kid gets a backpack and it helps them make sure they have all they need for the school year.
To register, you can go to one of these 3 locations.
- Opportunities Inc. Community Resource Center: 1123 Central Ave. Monday - Friday 9:00am-3:00pm. Call 406-761-0310, ask for Cherrie Kelly.
- Alliance for Youth: 3220 11th Ave S. Monday - Friday 9:00am-6:30pm. Ask for Logan or Amanda.
- Great Falls Rescue Mission, Administration Office: 408 2nd Ave S, East Entrance. Monday - Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. Ask for Mikayla or Samantha.
If you don't have a child, or don't want to register your child but would like to help other kids, you can sponsor a child by clicking here.
Volunteers are also needed to help at the event and you can sign up, just click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.