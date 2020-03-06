GREAT FALLS- Registration is open for a bowhunter education classroom course in Great Falls.
According to Fish, Wildlife and Parks the course will take place on May 4 and 6 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 am, May 11, 13 and 14 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a field exercise on May 16.
Classes will be at Paris Gibson Education Center, 2400 Central Avenue.
Students must pick up and read the bowhunter education manual available at FWP before the first class.
All first-time bowhunters must complete a bowhunter education course regardless of age, and prospective bow hunters ages 11 to 17 must take both a hunter and bowhunter education course before they can buy an archery license.
You can register online on the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website here.
For more information on this or any other course in north central Montana you can contact the FWP office in Great Falls at 406-454-5840.