GREAT FALLS —Registration for the Great Falls College MSU Regional Science and Engineering Fair is now open. Great Falls College MSU is hosting the middle and high school fair in person on March 8, and the elementary fair in person on March 10.
To register and find more information, go to www.gfcmsu.edu/sciencefair.
In 2020, the last in-person fair since the 2021 fair was held virtually, more than 300 students from all around north-central Montana brought their projects to Great Falls College.
“We are really excited the Great Falls College MS Regional Science and Engineering Fair is scheduled to be in-person again this year,” said Great Falls College science fair director Charla Merja. “There is a buzz around campus those days that electrifies the entire campus as students showcase their hard work, intelligence and creativity.”
Before experimentation begins, the Great Falls College MSU Regional Science and Engineering Fair Scientific Review Committee must review and approve projects involving human participants, vertebrate animals, potentially hazardous biological agents and hazardous chemicals, activities and devices.
Registration cost is $10 for high school and middle school students and $5 for elementary students.
The Great Falls College MSU High School Science and Engineering Fair is one of three regional science fairs. The top two grand award project winners from the Great Falls College MSU Regional Science and Engineering Fair go on to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, May 8-13.
The top 10% of participants in the Montana Region II Middle School Science Fair will be nominated to advance to the Broadcom MASTERS national fair.
Great Falls College fosters the success of its students and their communities through innovative, flexible learning opportunities for people of all ages, backgrounds, and aspirations resulting in self-fulfillment and competitiveness in an increasingly global society. Learn more at www.gfcmsu.edu.
Great Falls College MSU is located at 2100 16th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405.
For more information, please contact:
Charla Merja at Great Falls College MSU at charla.merja@gfcmsu.edu or 406-771-4301.
