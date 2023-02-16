GREAT FALLS, MT—Registration for the Great Falls College MSU Regional Science and Engineering Fairs is now open. Great Falls College is hosting the middle and high school fair on March 9, with the elementary fair on March 7.
To register and find more information. go to www.gfcmsu.edu/sciencefair.
“We are thrilled to again be the host of the regional science fair,” said Great Falls College science fair director Charla Merja. “It is such a pleasure and privilege to see what our incredibly bright youth share.”
Before experimentation begins, the college’s Scientific Review Committee must review and approve projects involving human participants, vertebrate animals, potentially hazardous biological agents and hazardous chemicals, activities and devices.
Registration cost is $10 for high school and middle school students and $5 for elementary students.
The Great Falls College fair is one of three regional science fairs. The top two grand award project winners from the Great Falls College high school fair go on to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, May 13-19.
The top 10% of participants in the middle school fair (grades 6-8) will be nominated to advance to the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.
The elementary school projects expose students to a broad range of scientific inquiry and give them the tools and knowledge needed to answer questions about the world around them. Student projects open the door to important concepts in physical and biological sciences.
The science fairs need judges as there will be approximately 250 projects from schools all over northcentral Montana.
“It is not possible without judges from all over the community,” Merja said. “It is incredibly fun, and we really appreciate those who are able to take a few hours out of their day to make this event possible for our youth. Plus, you’ll learn something.”
The fairs are scheduled for 8:30 to 11 a.m. on both days. The schedules are posted on the college’s website: www.gfcmsu.edu/sciencefair/index.html.
To register as a judge, follow this link Judging Registration or go to https://bit.ly/3E5ypar, select the “Create Account” tab and select “Judge.” This will take you through the necessary steps.
“If you are unable to judge this year, please consider sharing this great opportunity with others you think may be interested,” Merja said.
For more information, please contact:
Charla Merja at Great Falls College MSU at charla.merja@gfcmsu.edu or 406-771-4301.
