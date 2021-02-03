CASCADE COUNTY - The Electric City’s getting a business boost in the next few months as local restaurants and stores work on location changes and expansions.
One of those shifts involve Firehouse Steamers, a hotdog place looking to move after opening last year.
According to Owner Dean Grundy, what first started as a cure for boredom during retirement quickly turned into a full-on venture, thanks to growing reception from the community since it kicked off in June 2020. “It’s continued to be really good, we’ve only been open four hours a day,” said Grundy.
However, after steady support in less than a year at their current site, they’re moving next to Popcorn Colonel on 9th Street South. Grundy says he has his sights set on a drive-thru and growing further overall, thanks to the incoming space’s size.
”We want to go to longer hours, we want to have larger capacity… I’m just excited to be there, it’s a great complex,” he said.” This complex has been nice, but we’ve been limited here, limited by our space.”
Another change includes Tony Roma’s coming back to town inside Holiday Inn Great Falls this time around. This comes as the site looks at adding 10,000 square feet of new convention space for bigger events down the road.
“It’s a nice pairing for a hotel, especially a hotel that has a conference facility attached to it,” said Jolene Schalper, the senior vice president business development at Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA).
Those projects together will create between 35 to 40 new jobs locally, according to GFDA, a group that’s made $1 million in loan commitments to both with support from the Montana Board of Investment’s COVID working capital program.
Plus, the Noodle Express on 10th Avenue South will soon get a makeover, turning into a slider style dine in called ‘Street Burger.’ It’s locally owned and operated by Electric City Hospitality (ECH), including John Barnes, Becki Pedtretti Barnes, Neal DuBois and Melissa DuBois.
According to a press release from ECH, the business will source its meat from the Montana Great Alone Cattle Company, and won’t keep them in freezers.
Similarly, they plan on making everything from scratch, using locally gathered ingredients and beverages from the Jeremiah Johnson Brewing company.
Schalper says these types of additions adds unique variety to the electric city. “Look at The Block, look at Clark & Lewie’s, you look at Tracy’s, none of these are chain restaurants, but man they are unique to Great Falls and uniquely successful,” she said.
The individual dineries plan on opening this Spring. While Holiday Inn’s new convention space may take a while before it’s fully complete, its incoming Tony Roma’s should be ready later this year.