POPLAR, Mont. - The remains of a body found by a fisherman east of Poplar in June of 2020 have been identified.
Roosevelt County Undersheriff John Summers confirmed with Montana Right Now that the remains have been identified as Jason Azure.
A fisherman who took a canoe on an island 10 to 12 acres large on the Missouri River east of Poplar found the remains last year and reported it to law enforcement.
According to Summers, the body was broken apart, likely due to the elements and prolonged exposure.
Law enforcement searched the island for more remains and sent off what they could find to be tested.
This past spring more remains were found, and they were confirmed to have belonged to Azure by DNA.