GREAT FALLS Mont. - Friday was a somber day for the community as it was the memorial service for retired fire captain Mike Kuntz, who passed after a three year battle with cancer.
Kuntz started his career in 2003 with Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) and continued for a total of 18 years before retiring in early 2021 due to the advancing cancer treatments.
"During his time, Mike displayed strength and courage. His unbreakable spirit never let his prognosis define who he was in life," read Jeremy Virts, deputy chief of EMS at GFFR.
GFFR says he was a key player in various operations at the department and his positive attitude and work ethic was legendary among fire fighters throughout the treasure state.
Jay Jarrett with Great Falls Fire Rescue read a poem by David Romano; "When tomorrow starts without me and I'm not here to see if the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me. I wish you wouldn't cry the Way you did today while thinking of the many things we did not get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you. Each time that you think of me, I know you will miss me too. When tomorrow starts with out me please try to understand that an angel came and called my name and took me by the hand."
Kuntz died at the age of 49, and will always be remembered for what he did for the community.
He is survived by his wife, Donelle; children Taylor and Tia; and his grandchildren.
"Mike always thought of others, never turning away anyone in need and never missing an opportunity to be generous. The way he led his life was an inspiration to many," read his obituary.
