GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Remote learning will not be an option for Great Falls Public School students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Some students were sent home with information saying face-to-face learning and the school environment play a large role in the development of children.

“The GFPS has made every possible effort to make the return to the classroom as safe as possible,” Dr. Bridget Brennan, Benefis Medical Group Chief Medical Officer said.

On the letter sent home, COVID-19 facts are listed, saying in part health care providers say schools are not driving the spread of the virus in communities, and that physicians and mental health professionals recommend that children return to school.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact your child’s school.

The first day of school for the Fall 2021 school year for Great Falls Public Schools will be August 25.

