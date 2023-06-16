GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Earlier this week, agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (AFT) closed Highwood Creek Outfitters to search for financial documents.
Friday afternoon, Congressman Matt Rosendale announced he sent a letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, asking for answers and calling the incident “outrageous.”
Rosendale asked Dettelbach and Werfel for answers behind Wednesday’s search, including why it was conducted.
“Under Director Dettelbach’s leadership of the ATF, a pattern of intimidation and harassment against hardworking Americans has emerged – Montanans will not tolerate these political witch hunts. I remind both Director Dettelbach and Commissioner Werfel that Congress has the power of the purse, and I will ensure that funding for these agencies is not weaponized against the American people,” Rosendale said in his letter
Earlier in the day Friday, Rosendale was in town and talked with Highwood Creek Outfitters owner Tom Vanhoose.
We have reached out to the Great Falls Police Department and have not heard back at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.