GLASGOW, Mont. - Dozens of incorrect primary election ballots were sent to voters in Valley County, according to a report by KLTZ-AM in Glasgow.
KLTZ reports Valley County and the State of Montana "have identified a systemic error that has resulted in 56 primary election voters receiving an incorrect primary ballot."
The report states the affected voters will be contacted directly by the Valley County Election Office and issued a corrected ballot.
None of the ballots have been counted at this time, and the issue will reportedly have no effect on the validity of the primary election.