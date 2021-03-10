GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For families in need, hot meals can go a long ways in getting them on their feet. With that in mind, the Great Falls Rescue Mission (GFRM) is inviting locals to lend a hand for the next few days in their second annual Community Week of Compassion.
GFRM is partnering with up to 30 local churches, raising money towards feeding hundreds of homeless folks through fasting.
“If [people] go out for lunch three or four times, maybe [they could] skip one of those and and any money that they would’ve spent on that lunch they can donate to the rescue mission,” Jim McCormick, GFRM’s Executive Director, said.
McCormick tells Montana Right Now you can cover the cost of two meals with less than four dollars, giving them a leg up in rebuilding their lives.
He calls this campaign a blessing when it launched last year, especially when the GFRM cancelled its spring banquet due as a result of COVID-19.
“Almost to the dollar, what we would’ve raised at the banquet was raised through the Week of Compassion,” McCormick said. “We were praising the Man upstairs for taking one and making it come from another, which was very nice.”
Plus, the executive director says this effort gives them the boost they need in a time when donations usually slow down after the holiday season.
“I think they get their bills from Christmas and went, oh my goodness, I spent too much money at Christmas time. So I’m gonna have to reign in a little bit,” he said. “We had a couple of years where it was very scary. Now we’re in a position where it’s not quite as scary and we’re thinking ahead because we know that’s a possibility.”
GFRM doesn’t have a particular goal in mind, though they’re still accepting other items like non-perishables, clothes and furniture.
You can make donations right outside the shelter’s office (408 2nd Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405). Similarly, you can also send checks to either city hall downtown (#2 Park Drive South, Room 201, P.O. Box 5021 Great Falls, MT 59403) or any Stockman Bank location in the city.