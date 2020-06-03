GREAT FALLS- A Reserve man who admitted to shooting another man in the face with a rifle on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has been sentenced.
Jonathan Black Jr. plead guilty in February to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to the Department of Justice, in court records filed in the case the prosecution said the assault occurred on March 3, 2018, at a Reserve residence where Black lived with his sister and her children.
Black called 911 that evening to report he just shot someone in the face.
When law enforcement arrived in the area, they saw the victim driving away.
An officer stopped the victim and saw he had facial wounds, however, the blood seemed to be clotting and the victim did not seem to be any immediate medical emergency.
The victim was placed in the officer’s patrol car while they began investigating the shooting.
At the residence,Black was arrested after leaving the house.
Black told law enforcement he was cooking when he heard banging and the victim threatening his sister.
Black said he thought the victim might kill his sister, so he retrieved a .22 caliber rifle from a closet.
After finding the victim and his sister in the bathroom, Black kicked open the door, put the rifle in the victim’s face and shot him before placing the rifle on the kitchen table and calling 911.
An ambulance transported the victim to a nearby hospital before he went to Billings Clinic where he was treated for facial injuries that included damage to his cheek and facial fractures. The DOJ says the victim had to have four teeth extracted because of the gunshot and had a bullet fragment at the base of his skull.
Jonathan Black Jr. has been sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release.