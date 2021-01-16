Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible between 4000 and 6000 feet, with 8 to 16 inches possible above 6000 feet. Locally higher snowfall amounts are possible in the highest terrain of the Little Belt mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The combination of gusty winds and snowfall loading could bring down tree branches that were weakened during the most recent windstorm. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach 1 inch per hour from Sunday night through Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && Moldan