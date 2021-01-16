JORDAN - A residence on Brusett Road near Jordan is considered a total loss after a fire.
Garfield County DES says although the fire has been fully contained as of Saturday at 10:00 am, the primary residence is considered a 100 percent loss.
There are no known injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and Garfield County DES says an update will be provided later.
