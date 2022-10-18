The following is a press release from the Great Falls Fire Rescue:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. – "This morning Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a working fire at 805 47th St S. On arrival, GFFR crews found the resident of the house sitting on the front steps of the house. The resident was found to have suffered burn and smoke injuries from the fire. The resident of the house was placed in a GFEMS ambulance and transported to Benefis East. The condition of the resident is unknown at this time.
On entering the home, GFFR crews were quickly able to control the fire and to keep it from spreading within the house. The house suffered smoke and heat damage throughout the house. The cause of the fire has been determined to be smoking materials that came in contact with portable oxygen materials.
GFFR wants to remind all smokers, if you need home oxygen, please do not smoke while wearing your oxygen cannulas or around any of the oxygen materials."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.