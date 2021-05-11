UPDATE: MAY 11 AT 4:50 P.M.

Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) responded to a working garage fire at 3501 3rd Ave South Tuesday afternoon.

GFFR said in a release they were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the residence and other structures.

No occupants or pets were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental in nature due to welding that was taking place in the garage.

UPDATE: MAY 11 AT 4:05 P.M.

The fire has reportedly been extinguished.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire in the 35th Avenue and 3rd Avenue South area.

The fire appeared to be in the attic space of a home.

At this time, 2nd Avenue South to 3rd Avenue South is blocked off to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Investigations are underway.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue says there is a residential structure fire in the 35th Avenue and 3rd Avenue South area.

Multiple agencies are working to contain the blaze.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area while crews work.