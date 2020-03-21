GREAT FALLS- As the community faces a shortage of toilet paper, the city is urging people to not flush other types of products down the toilet, even if they are marked ‘flushable’.
In a release, the City of Great Falls says non-flushables are starting to cause problems in the city’s sewer system.
Non-flushables are defined by the city as anything that does not come on a toilet paper roll, including disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, facial tissues, paper towels, paper napkins, wet wipes, feminine hygiene products, disposable birth control products, etc.
If these products are flushed, they can clog the sewer, which will endanger public health, the environment, or cause damage to homes or property sewer lines the city says.
The release notes that the sewer line from the main into the residence is the property owner’s responsibility.
If you believe you have a sewer back up into your home, you can contact the Utilities Division at 406- 727-8045, and if it is past 5 pm, a weekend or a holiday, you can call the City Water Plant at 406-727-1325.
The full release from the City of Great Falls can be read online here.