Residents of Blackfeet Reservation return home after escaping 25,000-acre grass fire

BROWNING, Mont. - People on the Blackfeet Reservation are back home after being forced to evacuate due to a large grass fire.
While mother nature caused some serious problems for firefighters early on, it was the snow that later helped put it out.
Tribal Council and Disaster and Emergency Services report that roughly 50 families evacuated the area but have now returned home.
Having wildfires in the area isn't anything new, but Public Information Officer James McNeely says it was the timing of it that made it a little more challenging.
"We're accustomed to fires like this, we learn how to evacuate quickly. We know how to deal with it, but we just weren't prepared for it in the middle of March," McNeely said.
With different weather conditions coming up, crews are still keeping an eye out for any other hot spots and smoldering areas.
There's still no official cause of the fire but McNeely says lights were flickering in town that morning which could have started it, but right now there are no confirmations.