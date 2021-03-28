BROWNING, Mont. - All residents of Blackfoot have been asked to evacuate immediately.

Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command reports a large grass fire burning on the Blackfeet Reservation west of the community of Blackfoot.

If you are being evacuated and need a place to go, the incident command says the middle school gym will be open.  If you need assistance you can contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 338-4000.

All local fire departments, Blackfeet Fire Management, Chief Mountain Hot Shots, DES, BIA, BLES, & EMS are all currently working to get the fire contained.  

“The high winds are playing a major factor.” Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command said. “Please stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.”

