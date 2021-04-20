CHOTEAU, Mont. - Teton County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was an explosion and fire in Choteau.
It started around 12:15 p.m. at the Gunther Apartments on Main Avenue North in Choteau.
According to a resident, pets were lost in the fire. They tell Montana Right Now everyone was able to get out but there were a few injuries.
We're told there was a loud popping noise, around 3:10 p.m. and responders are moving people further back from the scene.
Main street is blocked from 3rd Street NW to 5th Street NW.
We have a reporter on the scene getting more information.