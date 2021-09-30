GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The demand for childcare is increasing in communities around the Treasure State which has parents desperate for any care they can get.
But after a sentencing hearing on Sept. 29, many are starting to see who you leave your children with could be deadly.
Teri Chase was an in-home childcare provider in Great Falls who started feeding a 3-month-old; after the child fell asleep she walked away to go check on other children in her care, once she returned she found the baby blue.
It turns out, Chase wasn't licensed anymore and had 15 kids in her care at the time, which is over the ratio of six kids per adult.
While finding quality childcare can be daunting, Family Connections has resources for everyone.
"Children are vulnerable citizens and we have to make sure that parents, childcare providers, and our community are offering a safe place for those children," said Lori Cereck, communications director for Family Connections.
Family Connections helps 23 counties in Montana, which is roughly 1/3 of the state.
They have pamphlets, which we attached to this article, that lists questions parents can ask providers, a check list of things providers should have, how to find help, and red flags.
When it comes to red flags, Cereck says there are a few that pop out in court documents from the Teri Chase case.
"Parents should be able to have access to their children at any time and to be able to go into a home. So, if a provider says you can't come in the home or you have to make an appointment, I would say that's a big red flag," said Cereck.
Cereck says one of the biggest things parents should make sure of is that their provider is licensed, whether they are in-home or a facility.
Parents can look online here.
"You can contact the childcare licenser to discuss this particular. Then you can see if there are any complaints about that licenser. And if they're not on there and the childcare licenser doesn't know them then they're most likely not licensed and that's a really important thing for parents to check into," said Cereck.
Right now every childcare facility in Great Falls has a waiting list.
Cereck says they are working with the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the Great Falls Development Authority to try and come up with solutions but overall, something needs to be done to help curb this crisis.
"Our city leaders need to come together and say we want our kids safe," said Cereck.
Family Connections offers 'The Family, Friend, and Neighbor Program.' This lets family or trusted friends get registered so you can have peace of mind.
For more information on Family Connections, click here.
Cereck told Montana Right Now about a bill recently passed by the state legislature, Senate Bill 142, increasing the number of children both in-home and facilities can have.
Senate Bill 142 will go into effect on October 1, 2021, and includes these changes to current Montana Law, MCA 52-2-703:
- "Family day-care home" means a private residence in which day care is provided to
three to sixthree to eight children on a regular basis
- "Group day-care home" means a private residence or other structure in which day care is provided to
7 to 129 to 15 children on a regular basis.
- "Day-care center" means an out-of-home place in which day care is provided to
1316 or more children on a regular or irregular basis.
So, Cereck says now it's even more important to make sure your kids are with a licensed provider.