As Montana continues to try and get back into recovery mode, more and more questions have been coming into the newsroom regarding tenants’ rights during Coronavirus, and if what some landlords are doing right now is legal.
Some of the concerns people have asked include different claims of bullying or harassment from landlords, rent increases, and unclear lease agreements, whether that be because someone's lease ended in the middle of COVID, or they’re under a “verbal” lease agreement.
We did some digging and found answers to those specific questions. In general, the law seems to favor the landlord. But there are some protections you should know about. One resource to take advantage of is Montana Legal Services. Click here for more contact information. For more specific questions that can be answered online, head to “Montana Law Help” by clicking here.