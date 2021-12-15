Responders remain on high alert for wildfires despite snowfall

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Central Montana has been hit with disastrous fires over the past few weeks and despite recent snow first responders are still urging people to be cautious of what they're doing.
Although Great Falls is getting some good snowfall responders say areas with high grass can still catch flare-ups and quickly turn into something much worse.
After tackling the Gibson Flats fire, Great Falls first responders are now busy battling small fires throughout the city.
Great Falls Fire Chief Jeremy Jones says people should still be careful in the winter months when throwing out cigarette butts, or any sort of hot material, especially near areas where snow may not be completely present.
"If you went and dropped a match out, you’re probably not going to have type of fire event, especially where the snow completely covers all the fuels. You get out into the rural areas where you get longer grass that is still sticking out and things of that nature... all of those fuels are still highly dried out due to the extended year and can still catch fire quite readily," said Jones.
This year has been an extended fire season and Jones says it's going to take a lot before crews can put their guards down.
"A good amount of precipitation whether that be in form of inches of snow or inches of rain, to really put this city and the county in a better position."
Due to continuous dry conditions and recent wildfires, Great Falls Fire Rescue is implementing Stage One Fire Restrictions Dec. 16th at 12:01AM.
Restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.