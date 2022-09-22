MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the Quartz Flat Rest Area on I-15 between Superior and Alberton to redevelop the rest area’s well.
Work will start on Sept. 26 and is expected to take a couple of weeks.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), the well that supplies water to the rest area needs to be redeveloped due to excessive sand in the current well, which can damage the plumbing system if not fixed.
In the past, MDT has tried to filer the sand out, but attempts have not been successful.
“Typically, sand can just be filtered out of a well like this. Unfortunately, the filtration system has not been able to manage the amount of sand in this well,” said MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer John Schmidt. “The water has been safe to drink but the sand would ultimately limit the service life of this rest area’s water system if left unchecked.”
Work on the well includes mechanical surging, jetting, and pumping to remove loose sediment in the aquifer formation near the well.
During the closure, the rest area will be fully closed with no parking or restrooms available.
