GREAT FALLS - After seeing healthcare workers go beyond in tackling the novel Coronavirus last year, one restaurant owner and a local pharmacy came together Wednesday in the spirit of giving back.
With help from Todd Lapar from Public Drug downtown, Teriyaki Madness’ Aaron Weissman tells Montana Right Now he prepared hot meals as a way of showing their appreciation to vaccinators in Cascade County.
For staff and volunteers, preparing shots against COVID-19 often means long days with no breaks.
“It’s tiring because we go so fast, we get so many people in. There’s more than 700 people we get in a day,” said Kevin Langkiet, the director of nursing at Benefis Hospital’s Emergency & Critical Care.
He also describes the process as mentally draining at times. “It becomes emotional because people are very happy for it,” said Langkiet. “We’ve gotten hugs, we’ve had people cry with so much happiness that they’re getting their vaccine.”
With their efforts in mind, Weissman walked in with $600 worth of food, bringing enough rice and chicken to feed 40 mouths. “We’re pretty quick at the store. We got that done in less than an hour,” said the restaurant owner.
With the donation part of Teriyaki Madness’s ongoing Pay-it-Forward campaign, Weissman says he wants to give those on site one less thing to think about.
“A hot healthy delicious meal I think does a great job for helping morale. It’s one less thing to think about when you’re doing everything that you can for other people. It’s just a nice way that we can give back,” he said.
For Langkiet and his team, these meals keep them energized and their doors open as they put shots in people’s arms.
“If a business brings us food, and we have the opportunity for a few people to step away, we can still run versus closing down the clinic and not have it [open],” he said.
If you’d like to help cover their lunch breaks, you can donate any amount to them through mealtrain.com. Similarly you can call Teriyaki Madness at (406) 315-3388 or drop by in person (1710 10th Ave S) if you’d like to help sponsor food for health workers.
Outside of meals, Weissman says a bit of kindness goes a long way in showing gratitude for those on the front lines.