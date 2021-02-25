GREAT FALLS - For kids in foster care, moving from one family to another can be a scary and difficult process. However, a group of moms is coming together with a local business in making that switch easier.
Organizers of ‘Fostering Love Through Duffel Bags!’ tell Montana Right Now you can drop off clothes, chargers and cleaning products in bags located at Game Night Lounge (1624 Marketplace Drive) starting Friday, helping bring foster kids hope and dignity.
As a foster parent herself, Mothers of Preschoolers’ (MOPS) Ashley Walker came up with the idea after welcoming children who had nothing of their own. She says it’s a common situation.
“Sometimes there will be trash bags with very few belongings in it, or sometimes they’ll come in just a diaper,” said Walker.
According to Family Connections, it’s an effect of trying to get these children into a safe place as quickly as possible.
“When children are removed from a home, it’s often due to neglect or abuse,” said Family Connections Marketing Manager Lori Cerek. “There really isn’t time to go through the home and gather their belongings.”
With others in mind, Walker says each stuffed bag goes towards a kid in the system. This offers them comfort in something they'd own as they move from troubled homes.
“[The Department of Family Services] are able to grab a duffel bag really quick and whatever age group is on the duffel bag and be able to say here is something that is specifically yours,” said Walker.
Josh Hudson, one of Game Night Lounge’s co-owners, says these packs can help them carry more items than plastic or draw string bags. “We want to be able to give those kids a good fresh start when they go into those new foster homes,” he said.
Game Night Lounge plans on giving 25% of their revenue over the next week to the cause, with a goal of $2,000 and up to 30 filled bags.
If you can’t make it, you can also make monetary donations online, with everything going to the Department of Family Services.
Through next Friday, both Game Night and MOPS are looking for the following donations based on age groups:
Age 0-2
Diapers, onesies, footed PJ’s
Blankets, stuffed animals, books, toys
Bath Essentials
Age 3-6
Clothes, T-shirts, Legging
Socks, Undergarments
Blankets, stuffed animals
Bath Essentials
Books, craft
Age 7-10
Clothes, socks
Books, craft, blankets, stuffed animals
Journal
Gift card for an experience
Age 11-14
Clothes, socks
Blanket, book, journal
Bath essentials
Experience gift cards
Age 15-17
Clothes, socks
Blanket, books, journal
Bath essentials
Experience gift cards