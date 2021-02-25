Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph occurring. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Meagher, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole, Cascade, Broadwater and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for the latest updates on this situation. &&