Malmstrom Air Force Base Wing Commander Colonel Jennifer Reeves officially banning Airmen from dining in at restaurants, bars, night clubs, and casinos Thursday night. Now local restaurants are adjusting to the new order.
"We do get quite a bit of military folks that come down and enjoy our dine-in," said Gregory Rodgers, Executive Chef and Consultant at Tracy’s Family Diner.
Some small businesses say so far, online orders are down since Malmstrom’s announcement.
"We've seen a slow decline today about 15% onto that forum,” said Rodgers.
According to Tara Beam, Co-Owner of the Roadhouse diner, “Definitely on a Friday we've significantly noticed a decrease. We would have the people from Malmstrom just lining up.”
Although their businesses may not be booming, these managers understand the severity of the order and respect the Base’s decision.
According to Rodgers, “"It is beneficial for them and the service they do for our community and four our country for them to be at a safer and more thorough understanding of what this epidemic is.”
Beam adds, “They're a huge part of our community. When we went into that first time where people could only do takeout that really helped gear us up. So I do feel having that experience is gonna help us now. We do have to keep people at the base safe as well. We have to do what we can to keep everyone safe and protected.”
Many local restaurants allow customers to order online or from your Smartphone through an app; all contact-less options. Curbside pickup is also available at many.
Beam says this is just another way for the Electric City to show their compassion, “We understand what they have to do, their mission. So we're doing what we can to help them so they're not starving.”
In the meantime, many places deliver directly to base and are planning to amp up these services if the demand is high.
“Sometimes people are a little afraid but what they have to know is that we're still here for them, we're still taking our precautionary measures. We're gonna get through this,” said Beam.
Rodgers is reminding everyone of Tracy's Family Restaurant's 'Military Wednesday' deal where military members can enjoy 10% off all orders.
So far there’s no official word on when the Airmen will be allowed to dine-in again. For now, takeout is their only option. The base is regularly posting all Coronavirus travel updates on their Facebook page.