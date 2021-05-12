GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After 25 years of fundraising and dedication, a local non-profit says work is finished on the historic 10th street bridge, giving you more options for enjoying the outdoors.

With all its railings now in place, you can walk across both ends of the century-old bridge while mostly avoiding noisy traffic nearby.

After originally closing in the mid-1990s, Preservation Cascade raised plenty of grants and donations, steadily breathing new life into the bridge over time.

“There were some corroded areas that had to be sandblasted and restored,” Board Member Jim Rearden, describing some of the improvements early on, said.

Upgrades also include electricity outlets on the bridge’s north side, creating opportunities for larger gatherings featuring booths and even concerts.

“It just offers a more pleasant experience for people crossing the river,” Bruce Pollington, the board of director’s president at the River’s Edge Trail Foundation, said.

Plus, this development keeps part of the city’s history alive for locals and tourists alike.

“I think it adds to the ambiance of the entire community when you can maintain some of the history and landmarks, and those are things that people come to see," Rearden said.

However, he says none of this would've been possible without help from the community.

“There’s just been a lot of support for the bridge,” Rearden said. “So that’s been very much appreciated.”

He also acknowledged efforts behind a now approved land swap between the city and Independence Bank that connects the structure with the River’s Edge Trail.

There’s still a fence on the bridge’s south side, but Pollington tells MRN the city and Independence Bank are looking at making it a permanent opening down the road with an access right of way, depending on how construction of their new branch goes nearby.