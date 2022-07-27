GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB) is home to one of the largest military model aircraft displays in the northwest and for the last few weeks some of the outdoor displays have been getting a facelift.
MAFB has played a major role in our nation's defense since 1942 and the Malmstrom Museum exists to ensure that is not forgotten.
Contractors, Loui and Gerald Bishop, owners of Pro Colors, have been updating the displays as they have been weathered because of the elements.
The Bishop's spend their summers traveling to military bases and museums to help them keep history alive.
"We have a great appreciation for our military. They're the best in the world," said Gerald.
They have been at MAFB for 6-7 weeks restoring two missiles and the KC97 plane.
"We do a lot of research to try to make sure we get them as accurate as possible. We want the airplanes to look new, we want them to look like they did when they were in service. That's what we try to achieve," said Gerald.
"We just really feel good when we finish our job and we look back at it and we walk away with a really nice feeling that we're preserving it," said Loui.
MAFB traces it's beginnings back to World War II.
In 1954, MAFB was aligned with the Strategic Air Command (SAC) and in 1957, KC97's were added to help form the wing and the planes continued to fly missions until March of 1964.
"This is a 50-year-old airplane. Most of them are anywhere between 30-50 years old," said Gerald.
The Bishop's are finishing up restoration this week (July 27, 2022) and encourage everyone to come learn about the history at MAFB.
"This is history out here. You walk out here and you're going through 100 years of history out here and you can't get that anywhere else. To come out and explore all these planes and the history, and the new and upcoming as well that, it's good to see them out here. We have seen quite a bit of young kids, and you can tell they'll be the next generation flying stuff so, it's great to see them out here," said Gerald and Loui.
