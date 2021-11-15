Restoring kindness across the treasure state

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - World wide kindness day was on Saturday, but Dayspring Restoration decided to take it up a notch by celebrating for the past four weeks and giving back to Montana communities.
As part of an ongoing effort to restore kindness, team members partnered with the Great Falls Meals on Wheels to deliver 60 hot meals to home-bound residents in just one short hour.
Other locations in the state delivered for Toys for Tots, renovated community centers and even handed out gift cards for coffee.
Over 100 staff members from Dayspring Restoration came together on Oct. 29 to spread kindness and volunteer their time in Butte, Missoula, Bozeman and more locations.
“In a world like we have today, where everything is sometimes uncertain, you need to have kindness no matter where it comes from,” Michele Lynn, administrative assistant at the Great Falls location, said.
The kindness hasn't stopped yet. In Great Falls Dayspring Restoration is hosting a coat drive now until Nov. 23. You can drop off new or lightly worn coats to 817 23rd Street North from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.