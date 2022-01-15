GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says retired Great Falls Police Chief and former City Commissioner, Robert "Bob" Jones has passed away.
In the coming days, the police department says they will share more of Chief Jones’ life and record of service.
“Chief Jones was a pillar in our community and a civil servant in the truest sense; his legacy of leadership and selfless sacrifice lives on,” GFPD said. “...Please keep those who loved him in your prayers as we honor his life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.