CASCADE COUNTY - A former cross country coach in the Electric City got his steps in and then some Thursday afternoon, hitting 100,000 miles across his lifetime since he first started in the middle of his teaching career.
Shelbi Lyn Paul, one of Jim Johnson’s Earth Science students from Paris Gibson Junior High (PGJH) 44 years ago, tells Montana Right Now he’s always had a love for running. Despite old age, it’s a flame that still burns brightly.
At 73-years-old, he made his strides with a few others around Paris Gibson Park, steadily reaching his goal step-by-step, even after recently injuring his arm during a skiing trip.
“What do they say? Success comes from cans, not can nots,” said Johnson. It’s a tenacity he inspired in generations of students at PGJH and CMR High across roughly 30 years, pushing them to go beyond in clubs, classes and cross country.
“If you got talkative in class or you got distracted in class, it was drop and give him 25 [pushups],” said Lyn Paul, laughing at the memory. However, she also describes Johnson as an uplifting and empathetic educator, reaching out and checking in on his students.
“He always let you know that you were worthy. You could do whatever you wanted to do and you were worthy of that,” she said.
For Johnson, this achievement has been a long time coming after starting a log of his runs and walks back in 1979.
“It just means that you can do something if you put your mind to it, and that’s the thing you know, a lot of people don’t think that they can accomplish anything,” he said. “That’s a problem in the schools, there’s too many kids that don’t think that they can do it, and they just have to have somebody there that will show them that they can do it.”
After the hardships of this past year, Johnson encourages optimism in the Great Falls community heading into 2021, as he looks towards the best that’s yet to come. “We just got to pull it together and take care of each other,” he said
Johnson’s going through surgery in early January to help with the injury, but says he’ll keep pressing forward, no matter what comes his way.